Students receive 'You are Loved' backpacks ahead of winter break

Students at Elkhart Academy went home with "You are Loved" backpacks as they head into winter break.

Crossroads Community Church of Elkhart partnered with the school to send each student home with backpacks containing gift cards, personal care items and food to help fill the gap during winter break.

But organizers say the giveaway isn't only about providing students with access to items they otherwise might not have.

"The principal actually said it's easy to say 'I love you,' but it's another thing to show that they are loved , it's another thing to show love," youth pastor Dustin Wine said. "So, I think it's important for students, and I think I've seen some of the smiles on faces and stuff like that. That they're not just hearing someone say it, but they're seeing someone express that they're loved, which, to me, is a game changer for anyone."

In addition to the backpacks, students will also periodically receive words of encouragement from a mentoring family they've been matched with.

