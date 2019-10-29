Students learn about weather from meteorologist Kimberly Newman

Second-graders at Madison STEAM Academy in South Bend got to learn about the weather from 16 News Now meteorologist Kimberly Newman Tuesday.

Students learned about weather cycles, staying safe when severe weather hits and different types of severe weather.

This wasn't just a lecture, though, as the students got some hands-on learning through some fun experiments.

"I think it's really good to have real people come in," second-grade teacher Kaylee Avery said. "This is their job. It's relevant in their community, and it's something we hope that our kids go into the science field and see all different types of jobs that have to do with weather."

Teachers say having a meteorologist like Kimberly come in is a great way for students to learn, since she's a weather professional and is familiar to many of the students.

"Having a meteorologist is really kind of in their face; they hear it on the radio, they see it on the news, so having someone that maybe they have seen before and that maybe they can recognize makes it more real to them," Avery said.

This was all part of the school's Wild Weather Program, in which students learn all about the weather as well as careers in the meteorology field.

