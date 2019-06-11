Students hold peace walk in support of Benton Harbor HS

Community members and students in Benton Harbor came together Tuesday to save their school with a peace walk.

This comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed to close down the high school and make Benton Harbor Area Schools a kindergarten through eighth-grade district.

The school board has until Friday to vote on a plan to close the troubled school. If the school closes, students would be able to go to other nearby districts.

But the students don't want to see their school close down.

"We really want the school to stay open," junior Gershon Clay said. "They've already shut down middle schools that students went to previous to high school, and so they don't want that to happen to their high school, and I don't want that to happen to our high school as well, because this high school is the heart and soul of Benton Harbor. You take away this, you've taking away our reason why, and you're shutting down the ones that are trying to have a secure future."

