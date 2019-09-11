Students get to keep bikes after building them with Mishawaka employees

In Mishawaka Wednesday, there was a special event at John Young Middle School.

Cummins Sales and Service shut down operations for the day in order to participate in a bike build giveaway.

As part of the event, 30 John Young students got to help the employees build bikes, and then those students got to take those bikes home with them.

The company also made sure that those students went home with helmets, locks and gloves.

The general manager said he hopes it was a memorable day for the children.

"Oh, I remember my first bike," GM Trey Gardner said. "I remember the moment I got it, but I think that actually having a little skin in the game and actually putting it together and knowing what it's about is something that I think, hopefully, these kids will remember forever. And then, possibly even take it to the next step and maybe as they get older they say, 'Hey, I want to do something like I had done to myself.'"

After the students finished their new bike, they participated in a special safety game with Cummins employees.

