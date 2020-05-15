Students from Granger Christian hold cookout to celebrate seniors

The senior class at Granger Christian School was able to spend time together, something they haven't been able to do since the pandemic started.

Their teachers invited them to a cookout back at the school so they could send them off together one last time.

What was already a special event got a little dramatic when the police arrived, not to break up the gathering, but to lead the parade of parents and family members congratulating the senior class on graduating.

It was a surprise that this tight knit group of students didn't expect.

“It's super nice because we're all super close because our school is super small,” said Molli Plantz, a senior at Granger Christian School Senior. “So, being able to be together like normal is super nice.”

“I mean these people are like my brothers and sisters so its kind of great just to be back with family again,” said Senior Faith Chamberlain.

Many of those involved joined the cookout after the parade was finished to continue the celebration.