Student watch party for third Democratic debate, students share thoughts

Students at Indiana University South Bend held a watch party for the third Democratic debate Thursday.

One student said he was cheering on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"A lot of students are particularly excited about Pete Buttigieg because he is very active in the community...We are also excited about some of the severe issues like climate change, gun control, economic systems and economic reform," said IUSB student, Christian Martinez.

On September 19 and 20, there will be a climate town hall featuring some of the presidential candidates along with Mayor Pete.

The town hall will air on MSNBC.