Student reunites with paramedics after dog attack, gets special award

A fifth-grader received a surprise visit and award during a school assembly at Darden Elementary School Friday.

Last November, 11-year-old Samantha Bush was attacked by a dog. Samantha said she was scared and went into shock.

"And the owner had to pry the dog's mouth off of me because the dog wouldn't let go, and the dog would shake me, and again, wouldn't let go. Then I went outside. Well, I was going up the stairs and went outside. Before I went outside, I called 911,” Samantha said.

Paramedics with Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service said Samantha suffered extreme and horrific injuries, almost losing her leg.

“We were able to take care and treat her as quickly as possible and get her into our ambulance and head off to the hospital. We didn't have to spend a lot of time trying to calm her down. She was able to answer questions that we asked her,” Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service Capt. Frank DeLaTorre said.

Because Samantha was able to remain calm in a stressful and traumatic situation, the two men who rescued her made a surprise visit during the school assembly, presenting Samantha with the Perfect Patient Award.

“This certificate is presented in recognition of extreme bravery demonstrated by Samantha Bush on Nov. 30, 2019, while receiving emergency medical care. Samantha’s calm, cooperative nature made her the perfect patient … and allowed the best possible outcome from her injuries,” Capt. Jason Russell said.

Paramedics said Samantha was the calmest patient they have ever helped.

Despite being attacked by a dog, Samantha said her biggest fear was missing school because she wanted perfect attendance. Her principal gave her the perfect attendance award anyway.

Today, Samantha said she is recovering well.

"I have gotten the stitches out, and the doctor said I am doing good so far,” she said.

Samantha said she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

