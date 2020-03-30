Student learns she’s school valedictorian at drive-thru window where she works

A school principal in Michigan didn’t let coronavirus-related closures and social distancing get in the way of announcing this year’s valedictorian.

Grand Traverse Academy (GTA), like many parts of America, has been shut down for more than two weeks.

But Secondary Principal Michelle Floering wanted to observe tradition and notify the deserving student of her honor in person.

So, the administrator went to the fast-food restaurant where Kaitlyn Watson was working and delivered the news in person through the window in the drive-thru lane.

“You are GTA’s 2020 class valedictorian,” Floering told the graduating senior.

“It makes me so happy. Oh, my gosh,” Watson said after learning the news.

Floering also came up with a special way of telling senior Alyssa Tarkowski she was 2020 salutatorian.

She shared it in a Facebook video, performing a water bottle flip with the happy news written on the bottom of the bottle.

