Student disciplined for sending WNDU Clay HS fight video back in school

A South Bend teen who was disciplined for sending video of a school fight to NewsCenter 16 said that, as of Monday, he is back in school.

The student gave NewsCenter 16 video of a May 9 fight at Clay High School. Several St. Joseph County police officers had to respond to the incident.

The day after the fight, the school suspended the student for sending cellphone video of the fight to a local news station. WNDU was specifically named in the discipline report. And in that report, the school requested he be expelled.

The teen told NewsCenter 16 Clay High School now has put him on a contract, saying he will be expelled if he is late, misses class or is sent out of class for misbehaving.

