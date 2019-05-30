Student at South Bend school wins seventh-grade cursive contest

A Corpus Christi Catholic School student has been named the best seventh-grade cursive writer in the nation.

Lauren won the 2019 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for her grade, making her the best seventh-grader in the nation. A panel of judges made their decision based on size, shape, slant and spacing of the handwriting, and Lauren's cursive aced all of it.

She was honored Thursday in front of her classmates, receiving a check for $500.

"That really is a big deal," Zaner-Bloser Indiana representative Rita Cook said. "I mean, from 250,000 participants all the way down to the best handwriting student in the nation, that's really a big accomplishment for Lauren."

Lauren said she plans on saving some of the money and spending the rest on something special.

