'Studebaker Grill and Brewing Company' celebrates reopening in style

The revamped 'Tippecanoe Place' is reopening their doors Thursday under a new name.

'Studebaker Grill and Brewing Company' will be open for business and they're celebrating the big event with a mural, live music and food.

In the past, Tippecanoe Place was a more upscale dining option for people to enjoy but now, the restaurant is embracing a more casual atmosphere.

You'll notice that in the changes both inside and outside, as well as their brand new menu.

To learn more about 'Studebaker Grill and Brewing Company', click here.