Strong winds make travel plans tricky before Thanksgiving

Today:

Patchy fog early. A dry start with rain likely after lunchtime. Increasing clouds with highs in the low 50s. Light winds picking up in intensity towards 10-15mph from the southeast.

This evening:

Thunderstorms are possible leading into the overnight hours. Incredibly warm with lows in the upper 40s. Strong winds, gusts up to 35mph from the southwest. Heavy rain, at times.

Wednesday:

Few showers still on the radar, especially through the morning. Mostly cloudy. Strong winds from the west ranging 20-30mph! Gusts as high as 50mph. There is a high wind watch in effect as well as a lakeshore flood warning. Highs stall out in the low 40s.

