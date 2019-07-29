Strong winds and pop-up showers Monday

TODAY:

Increasing clouds early this morning. Very muggy to start, and becoming more humid as the afternoon wears on. Showers and thunderstorms develop through the late morning and early afternoon hours. An isolated strong storm this afternoon, just before dinnertime. Somewhat breezy with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT:

With the passing of the cold front overnight, we're becoming less humid and more comfortable early Tuesday. Overnight lows linger in the middle 60s.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant change from start to finish. Mainly dry conditions with lingering AM cloud cover. As a high pressure system rolls in, we're looking at a beautiful afternoon with clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s.