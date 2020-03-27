Strong to severe storms this weekend

Today:

A DENSE FOG Advisory in effect Friday morning until 11am. Wake up temperatures are nice and mild in the 40s. This afternoon we reach the middle 50s. Rain showers are likely, especially into the evening hours, overnight and into Saturday.

Tonight:

Rain showers on and off overnight. Some intense. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather. Main threats include small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain leading to potential flooding. Download the First Alert weather app for hourly updates.

Tomorrow:

We are under a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall over the weekend. Cloudy skies, warm temperatures spark dinnertime storms. Afternoon highs in the low 60s. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail likely after 6pm. Make plans to stay indoors.