Strong to severe storms possible late Friday

Today:

A dry, chilly start. Wake-up temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Grab a sweater!

We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 70s and a strong southerly wind will fuel energy into the atmosphere. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin between 2-3pm. A few breaks in activity may allow for Friday night football games to go on as scheduled, but a few storms will still be around the area from 5-9pm. The strongest band of severe weather activity develops after 10pm. A strong cold front rolls through near midnight, bringing small hail and strong, gusty winds.

Tonight:

Showers and thunderstorms likely while you’re sleeping, slowly wrapping up by daybreak. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow:

Most rainfall chances dive south of Michiana after the morning hours. We’re mainly dry for the Niles apple fest and the Notre Dame game. Kickoff is at 3:30pm. Highs reach the upper 60s, near 70.