TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms linger to our north this morning, likely targeting Michiana between 1-5pm. Very muggy and mild with highs in the low 80s and high levels of humidity. Brief downpours possible with gusty winds and small hail. We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 50s with slightly more comfortable conditions. Mainly dry with clearing skies.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and dry. A pleasant summer-like day with highs in the middle 80s.