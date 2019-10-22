Strong breeze Tuesday with cooler temps

Today:

Generally cooler as we head into your Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures topping out in the middle 50s with a strong breeze throughout the day. Winds from the west gusting up to 25 mph... a few showers north of the toll road.

Tonight:

A chilly evening with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Clear skies with winds finally dying down.

Wednesday:

Finally seeing some sunshine with a high-pressure system briefly in play. High temperatures in the upper 50s under the influence of a southwest breeze. More rain on the radar by Thursday.