Strong Wednesday afternoon storms bring damage to LaGrange County

We first saw some damage last night in South Bend.

On Wednesday afternoon, another round of storms blew through LaGrange County.

Many trees were knocked down including one on 200 South Street leaning on a power line.

The LaGrange Street Department is out hustling to get some of the damage cleaned up.

There's been many damage reports submitted.

Michigan and Sherman is one area that took a hit.

"I was coming back from Shipsweanna," resident Maryann Liechty said. "I turned on to Michigan Street, turned on to our street and couldn't get any place because there were tree and limbs, power lines down."

There is so more severe weather threat for our area.