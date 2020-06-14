Strikes and Spares holds soft reopen for essential workers

Strikes and Spares in Mishawaka had their soft reopening Sunday with free bowling solely for essential workers.

There were two different ninety-minute time slots available for those workers and their friends and families to bowl.

The bowling alley was operating at 50% capacity with new cleaning and social distancing procedures to keep customers safe. Every other lane was available with the bowling balls already sanitized and ready for customers to use.

Strikes and Spares has also implemented on-lane ordering where bowlers can order food or drinks and have it brought straight to them.

Management tells 16 News Now that they wanted to use this soft reopening as a way to say thank you to all essential workers.

"We are lucky that we work in a place that provides fun for the community," Operations Manager Mario Teixeira said. "It just was really sad to see this place empty. Hearing it with no noises or games or bowling was very strange. We are very excited to provide the community with some much needed fun."

During the temporary closure, the bowling alley also made renovations to be more family-friendly and accommodating to its guests.

Strikes and Spares will be back open to the public Monday, June 15.