Stormy weather pops in and out of Michiana Friday

TODAY:

Not nearly as turbulent this morning as we were 24 hours ago, but showers and isolated thunderstorms are still likely Friday. We are under a slight risk of severe weather today, which could come into play this evening after we reach high temperatures in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms will be on the radar both this morning from 9am to noon and returning across Michiana later today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight storms are possible around 1am. Mostly cloudy skies and incredibly mild temperatures likely. Overnight lows in the upper 60s with a very muggy feel to the air.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY— A marginal risk of severe weather with additional showers and thunderstorms on the radar. Still looking for that rain-free day! Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY—Scattered rain showers with isolated storms. The pattern continues. Highs in the middle 70s.