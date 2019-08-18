Stormy Sunday

A stormy day expected with several rounds of showers and storms possible. Some storms could be strong/severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Severe T-Storm Watch until 2pm. This morning and afternoon should have the most activity, with storm chances thinning out quite a bit for tonight. A front pushes just south of us on Monday then stalls, keeping a small chance for showers and storms, but slightly cooler temperatures. Still a small chance for mainly afternoon storms on Tuesday, then another front approaching Tuesday night will increase the storm chances a bit. That front moves through early Wednesday, bringing cooler and drier air behind it for the rest of the week.