Storms tonight, sun tomorrow

A cold front will move through Michiana this evening. Along and ahead of the front we will see scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong or severe. IF they become severe, the main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall is also possible in some areas.

Behind the front we'll see cooler, drier air for the rest of the night, and some sunshine for Sunday. Actually a few days of dry weather expected, with the next chance for rain Tuesday night. But temps warm back up again with a few more rain chances to finish off the week.