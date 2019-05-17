Storms over... for now

We’ll be under mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the upper 60s Friday. A light northerly breeze with a somewhat muggy feel to the day.

Scattered showers likely on and off with a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm.

Very mild with lows in the mid 50s tonight. A somewhat sticky feel to the air with dew points in the 50s. Windows closed! We dry out overnight with clearing skies into Saturday.

SATURDAY— A mostly sunny day with very warm conditions. Highs in the low 80s!

SUNDAY-- Stormy weather returns. Mainly dry for University of Notre Dame's graduation in the morning. Showers arrive through the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe weather possible.