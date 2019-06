A very muggy day with high levels of humidity this Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures top out in the low 80s with a warm SW breeze. A strong band of storms likely south of highway 30 between 2-5pm. We’re under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Mainly dry and muggy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies.

Still somewhat muggy on Thursday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Partly cloudy skies. Mainly dry.