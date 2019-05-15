Gorgeous evening!

BEAUTIFUL day today! And there is more warmth coming. Most of the next 7 days looks warm with highs near, or above, 70. It now looks like Saturday will be the warmest day, at 81, rather than Sunday, but the entire weekend will be warm. We do have some chances for a shower or thunderstorm, although I'm hopeful that we get missed by the heavier stuff. We'll see... I believe out best chance is Thursday night, then maybe again on Friday. After that, late Sunday or Sunday night, and late Tuesday into Wednesday, have chances for a shower or storm as well. Definitely a more summer-like weather pattern now! And wait til you see my 16 day forecast...I'll post that later this evening on my Facebook page...