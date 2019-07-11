Storm damage being assessed after Wednesday evening's severe weather

Marginally severe storms rolled through Michiana Wednesday night, according to your Storm Team 16. Earliest reports of severe weather came in at 8:30pm in Niles, Michigan where strong winds brought a tree down in the road. At times time, winds were estimated between 50-60mph.

Immediately following, at Chain-O-Lakes (St. Joseph), a trained storm spotter reported a large tree limb down in the road.

Extensive damage was reported a few hours later at 11:48pm in Elkhart. Trees are down at Glendale Avenue and Jackson Street. Debris is in the roads near Elkhart Central High School on Blazer Drive. Finally, on Crescent Street, debris fell, damaging a vehicle parked on the street. Trees were also brought down in a side yard of a home on Crescent Street.

As of 5:30 Thursday morning, over 5,600 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power.