Stores drop Fair Oaks Farms products after release of undercover video

A couple of stores have announced that they're no longer carrying products from Fair Oaks Farms.

The news comes in light of new undercover video alleging animal abuse.

The businesses now not carrying Fair Oaks Farms products include Jewel-Osco and Family Express.

In a statement from Family Express explaining the decision, the company says, "A factor in our decision was the public response by Fair Oaks, asserting the notion that this was an isolated incident. This is hardly the response you would expect from an organization that gets it."

