Store owner thwarts South Bend robbery

A woman and man tried stealing at Citgo on Western Avenue in South Bend.

16 News Now's Monica Murphy saw the surveillance video Thursday afternoon of the attempted crime, which happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees say stealing happens every day at the gas station, and they are tired of it, which is why they are stepping up their game.

Surveillance video shows the man and woman walk into the store, where employees say the woman then put a T-shirt in her bag with the man's help.

But not so fast: Employees caught them and quickly locked the door from behind the counter. Police came a few minutes later and issued the pair a trespass notice.

Employees and police say the woman has stolen in the past, and employees say the couple should have been arrested.

16 News Now asked the South Bend Police Department why an arrest wasn't made, but we did not immediately hear back.

In the end, employees at the Citgo say they will not tolerate this behavior.

