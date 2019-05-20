Stop for School Buses Act introduced by US senators from Indiana, Michigan

U.S. Sens. Todd Young from Indiana and Gary Peters from Michigan are introducing legislation for school bus safety.

The Stop for School Buses Act of 2019 requires a comprehensive evaluation of methods to prevent the dangerous and illegal passing of school buses at loading zones.

This comes after three young siblings were killed and another student injured while they were boarding their bus in Fulton County last October.

The legislation would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to review and report on school bus passing laws and current technology to Congress.

