Stop Means Stop for School Buses campaign kicks off

Nothing is more important than the safety of our children.

That’s why WNDU-TV is teaming up with Lochmandy Auto Group and concerned parents across Michiana to support school bus stop safety.

You can show your support by placing a Stop Means Stop sign in your yard—especially if you live near a school bus stop. These signs are a reminder to drivers to watch for stopped school buses, to obey the law, and to keep our kids safe.

"We hope there's no tragic accidents again this year,” said Al “Buddy” Kirsits, Battalion Chief of Penn Township Fire Dept. “One is too many and we had several last year throughout the state. At this time in our lives, we shouldn't have to deal with this. People need to slow down, observe the law and stop for school buses."

You can pick up your sign at several fire departments throughout Michiana, as well as Lochmandy Auto Group locations.

For the full list of pick-up locations, click here .

