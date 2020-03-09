Stock sell-off briefly suspended after circuit breaker tripped

The day began with stocks selling at a dangerous pace.

The S and P 500 shed seven percent shortly after the opening bell. The pace tripped a circuit breaker that suspended trading for 15 minutes.

It was not hard to find prices at the pumps in Michiana below $2 a gallon.

Much of today’s sell off is believed to be related to a sharp drop in oil prices. According to the Chicago Motor Club the price of a barrel of crude dipped below $30 for the first time since 2016.

“They couldn’t agree, walked away from the table. They wanted to reduce the production of oil to kind of level prices,” said Matthew Carroll with the Mishawaka office of Edward Jones. “Russia walked away and so Saudi Arabia retaliated by lowering its price and that's going to affect the entire energy sector.”

Carroll says Edward Jones downgraded nine oil related companies to ‘sell’ status. “Doesn’t mean that all the stocks are bad, it’s just a time for companies to reevaluate what should be bought, what should be sold, and what should be held for clients.”

The losses went well beyond oil companies. Whirlpool stock shed more than $8 a share on the day while Thor Industries stock dipped by more than $18 a share.

“I pulled out a few things, yeah,” investor David Matsey told 16 News Now. “A couple other people I was talking to today said the same thing, they’ve got their stocks they were looking at getting out too.”

Investor Carolyn Higgins chose a more patient approach. “I just figure I'm just going to let it be because, because the last time I let it be and I came out fine.”

Matthew Carroll remembers that oil fell to $26 a barrel between 2014 and 2016 and still rebounded, producing produced fantastic gains. “You're looking toward that horizon. I compare it to a roller coaster. You’re going to see the ups and downs right now it feels like that so, the response should be you know you need to tighten the safety belt, look toward the horizon, the end point here, rather than trying to exit mid ride.”

Carroll says the fundamentals of the economy remain strong.

