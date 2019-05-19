Still watching for severe weather potential on Sunday

As a cold front approaches on Sunday, we'll see off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day. We are still watching the potential for strong or severe weather, which is more likely to occur in the afternoon (if it does). There is still some uncertainty, and what happens in the morning will affect the evolution of storms in the afternoon. If we can get some good sunshine after the morning storms, then that could fuel things for the afternoon. If severe weather does occur, the main threats would be damaging winds and large hail.

Rain clears out Sunday evening, and we'll be cooler and drier behind the cold front on Monday.