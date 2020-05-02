Still warm to finish the weekend, but cooler temps loom again

A few sprinkles or spotty showers are possible this evening. Overnight, any shower activity will favor our southern counties. It will be mild overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Showers should stay to the south of us tomorrow. It will be a cooler day, but still slightly above normal in the upper 60s. Clear and colder tomorrow night with lows back in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds increase again on Monday with cooler temps in the upper 50s. We will have several chances for rain this week with temperatures back to the cool side throughout the week. Highs mainly in the 50s, and with lows in the 30s many nights we will still need to be concerned about frost, even after Mother’s Day.

