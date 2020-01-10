Still on track for a very wet start to the weekend

We have a First Alert weather day tomorrow due to the heavy rainfall expected, which could cause some flooding. The threat for ice lower, but still needs to be watched. We will probably see a little light snow on the back side of the system Saturday night. For today, another warm day in store with highs in the low 50s. We will see periods of lighter rain today, but heavier rain overspreads the entire area tonight. Less breezy today, but winds will pick back up again tomorrow, with gusts to 40-45 mph. The heaviest rain will be tonight into tomorrow night, with many areas seeing 2” to 4” of rain. That will cause flooding in flood prone areas, plus some river flooding is expected. The system moves out and rain, ice and snow will come to an end late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.