Still breezy this evening with a few isolated showers this evening

Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers still possible this evening. We’ll see clearing skies overnight as temps fall to the upper 30 to lower 40s. A bit of breezy conditions continues until about mid-day Wednesday as clouds filter back in. We get a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Then, we'll see a chance for some light rain showers Wednesday night, wrapping up first thing Thursday morning. Cooler on Thursday. Late in the forecast, models are still very much in disagreement, so we'll be keeping our eye on things as they come together in the coming days for either a warmer or colder forecast.