'Still Cruising' Club' shows off classic cars for senior residents

It's a beautiful day to roll the windows down or go for a drive.

The 'Still Cruisin Club' gets together to show off their prized cars in style and decided to do a processional for the residents at ‘Healthwin Specialized Care.’

“It makes them happy,” said member, Fran Lenyo. “Just gives them a something to bring joy to their life.”

Fran and her husband, Mike, are part of the club, which gets together to show off their prized cars in style.

“We've got everything,” Mike said. “Hot rods, classics, customs... You name it.”

The group wanted to do something special to spread joy to the residents at 'healthwin specialized care' during the pandemic.

Residents waved their flags as the gorgeous cars drove by.

A beautiful day to turn up the music, sit next to friends and enjoy the drive.

