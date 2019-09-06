Steve's Gym creates scholarship to remember one of its own

Steve's Gym in Elkhart is launching a scholarship program to remeber one of its own.

Bill Deshone was a talented master instructor of martial arts. After passing away last year, his friends at the gym decided to create a scholarship to share his passion with more students in the community.

"Bill was a fourth-degree black belt," said Kurt Salomon, a fellow master instructor. "What we would like to do is get four students to black belt level to represent his four degrees."

Brianna Culbreath and her family are several of the recipients of the scholarship funds. She said she was nothing but excited to learn her family would have the chance to make Bill proud.

"It made it even better, actually, and seeing how dedicated he was made me feel like I ought to make myself dedicated too," Culbreath said.

To donate to the scholarship fund, you can stop by Steve's Gym. It's located at 1120 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, IN 46514.

