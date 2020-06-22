Steamy start to the week with few thunderstorms Monday

TODAY:

Another incredibly warm day. High temperatures reach the upper 80s with early sunshine turning to cloudy skies. A few showers are possible 1-4pm, but the best chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will be from 9pm until 1am.

TONIGHT:

Overnight storms could be marginally severe with gusty winds and small hail. Heavy rain possible before daybreak Tuesday. Lows drop into the middle 60s, but we’re still very humid.

TOMORROW:

Not nearly as warm. Strong winds develop from the west/northwest along with a few finishing rain showers. We’re dry into the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s.