Steamy afternoon with thundershowers Wednesday

Today:

Another very warm morning. Highs reach the middle 80s this afternoon with a layer of added cloud cover for your Wednesday. Limited sunshine doesn't keep levels of humidity down! We're still quite muggy this afternoon with storms likely on the radar.

Tonight:

Mainly dry; Mostly cloudy. A low in the mid to upper 60s. Muggy.

Tomorrow:

Storms likely as a cold front swings through Michiana late. Some potentially strong storms with briefly heavy downpours. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies.