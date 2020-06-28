Steamy Sunday with scattered storms

A mix of sun and clouds for today with a high getting up to 87 degrees this afternoon, but we stay a bit sticky. Due to the stationary front sitting to our south we do have a chance to see a spotty shower this afternoon mainly in the southern portion of our viewing area. As we head into this evening temperatures fall to near 65 degrees and any chance for a shower should be gone as the sun sets.

Our new work week begins with summer warmth taking hold. We will consistently be in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon on Monday with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms persisting through Tuesday afternoon. We do dry out during the second half of the week as we inch closer to the 4th of July holiday weekend. Right now, your fireworks look dry, but we will keep an eye on that as we look to be unsettled during the second half of your holiday weekend.

