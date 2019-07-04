Steamy 4th of July Forecast

TODAY:

Another hot and humid day. Starting off with temperatures in the 70s and approaching the upper 80s, once again, this afternoon. Our broken-record forecast is finally coming to an end this weekend.

For fireworks this evening, it looks possible we'll see a few isolated thundershowers between 7-11pm. Download the Storm Team 16 weather app and use the interactive radar for more.

TONIGHT:

Pop-up showers on the radar overnight. Not a washout. Lows in the lower 70s. Quite warm.

TOMORROW:

Near 90 this afternoon with a steamy feel to the day. Additional thundershowers on the radar through the afternoon. Grab the umbrella and a big jug of water!