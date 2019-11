Today:

Rain likely through the noon hour, heaviest around 9am. Highs in the low to mid 50s... A warm November day. Strong south winds 15-20mph, with gusts as high as 30mph.

Tonight:

Rain slowly tapers off by 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday:

Clearing skies. Highs barely reach 40 degrees. A light breeze.