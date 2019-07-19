Staying safe when the temp feels like triple-digits

It’s a hot one; like seven inches from a midday sun.

Nothing ‘smooth’ about these temperatures hitting Michiana this week.

The theme of the next couple days is staying safe when the heat becomes unbearable. Today, 16 News Now spoke with a local doctor with some tips to minimize risk to your health if you are outdoors this week.

Dr. Rina Patel recommends that you drink 8, 8-ounce glasses of water each day, but in this heat if you find yourself outside a lot you need to double that amount.

“Outside, is extremely dangerous and the problem is the symptoms come very quickly. One of the most dangerous heat illnesses is heat stroke and that comes up fast,” Dr. Patel says.

She recommends that people with certain preexisting conditions avoid long periods of time in the heat. Those with high blood pressure, heart problems, and those on medications for depression.

“Obesity, the people that are bigger, they have more chances to get the heat stroke and heat related illnesses than the thinner people,” Dr. Patel says. “And then at the same time, and this is kind of interesting, the people that are very muscular, who believes in muscle building, and have large muscles then they are at higher risk.”

She says this is because larger size means you have a higher need for hydration in these extreme temperatures.

In addition to keeping people safe, some in Michiana are working to keep pets safe. The Hillside Missionary Church at 21567 West Ireland Road in South Bend will have a pet cooling center open Saturday from 9am to 9pm. If you have to leave your pet at home in a hot house, she wants the community to know they are an option to keep your pet safe.

“There’s a lot of cooling centers in town but there’s nothing for pets. So if you are going to work today and you have to leave your pet in a hot house, we prefer you bring them here,” Brenda Bely says. She helped organize the cooling center. “You’ll have to bring food, a crate, medications, a list of allergies, anything that would affect your pet while you’re at work.”

