Stay in Goodyear Blimp going for about $150 per night on Airbnb

How would you and your friends or family would like to stay inside a blimp?

Yes, you read that right.

For the first time ever, Goodyear is listing its iconic blimp on Airbnb. If you book it, you get to lounge, play and stay in one of the most iconic sporting symbols of all time.

It's just in time for the Notre Dame-Michigan game, too, which is taking place Saturday, Oct. 26.

Fans from both teams will have the opportunity to book a one-night stay in the blimp on Oct. 22, 23 or 24. It will be located at the blimp hangar in Mogador, Ohio.

The cost is around $150 per night, and a blimp stay for two comes with two tickets to the game, exclusive access to the blimp hangar and more.

You can make your reservation starting Tuesday, Oct. 15.

