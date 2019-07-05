Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Julie M. Brown, a 68-year-old woman who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Brown is described as 5'4" tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a small scar on her chin and is not wearing her top dentures.

Brown is driving a beige 2007 Ford Taurus 4-door sedan with Kentucky plate 931XMT. The vehicle has passenger side damage.

Brown was last seen Friday morning in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is near Louisville, Kentucky.

If you have any information on Julie M. Brown, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

