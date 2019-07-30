Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Kyle D. Bex, a 48-year-old Indiana man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Bex was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in Williams, which is 82 miles south of Indianapolis.

He's described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

Bex was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown pants and has a scar on top of his head.

If you have any information on Kyle D. Bex, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 812-277-2002 or 911.

