Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing eastern Indiana man

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to help find an 86-year-old man missing from eastern Indiana.

Police are searching for Cloyd L. Dye Jr., of New Castle. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 144 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Dye was last seen wearing a white Manchester College sweatshirt, shorts with pants underneath and driving a gray 2015 Chrysler 300 with Indiana plate 125TTX.

He was last seen Friday at about 7 a.m. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

New Castle is about 50 miles east of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Dye's whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901, ext. 1 or 911.

