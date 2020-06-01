Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Nickolis Payne, a 28-year-old who is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

From the Avon Police Department:



A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Avon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nickolis Payne, a 28 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Nickolis was last seen wearing a black coat, gray t-shirt, and maroon pants.

Nickolis is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 13 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Nickolis is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nickolis Payne, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 ext 125 or 911.



