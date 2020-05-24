Statewide Silver Alert cancelled for missing Greene County man

UPDATE as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

The statewide Silver Alert for Gary D. Cobb has been cancelled. No other information is available at this time.

Original post

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gary D. Cobb, a 79 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, white hair with hazel eyes.

Gary was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the back, black jogging pants, and brown boots and driving a white 2000 Toyota Solara with Indiana license plate 276ETV

Gary is missing from Solsberry, Indiana which is 64 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:44 p.m.

If you have any information on Gary D. Cobb, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411 or 911.