UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne girl canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled as of Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Per Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Montana Schaefer, a 13 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 185 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes. Montana was last seen wearing a green jump suit. Montana may also be riding a silver 21 speed bicycle.

Montana is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 8:15 pm. Montana is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Montana Schaefer, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.